RCSD: Columbia man wanted in animal cruelty case where 14 dogs were found malnourished; 2 others arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old Columbia man wanted on charges of felony animal cruelty.
Elias Franklyn Sanders is wanted in connection with an animal cruelty case involving malnourished and dead animals in the 2800 block of McCord’s Ferry Road.
The animals were discovered on Sept. 22, after deputies responded to a citizen’s complaint. Deputies found animals in various stages of malnourished, including nine adult pit-bull mix dogs on chains, four puppies in a chain-link kennel and one puppy on a 2.5-foot chain.
The 14 dogs were turned over to the Richland County Animal Care. The remains of five dogs, including one skeleton, were also found on the property.
Some of the dogs had no shelter, while others had barrels or partial dog crates. Most of the dog bowls had no food and had sand or pine needles in them. A few of the dog bowls had dirty rainwater in them.
Charles Clayton Stover Jr. and Angela Sue Gedra were arrested on Oct. 11, and have each been charged in this case with six counts each of felony animal cruelty.
If you have any information on where Sanders is, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
