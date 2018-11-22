Off-duty CPD officers bring in Thanksgiving feast for crew working the holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - While many of us were able to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving at home, first responders are still on duty during the holidays to make sure we’re all staying safe.
Columbia Police Department officers are required to keep the peace no matter what day it is, that’s why one investigator there traded in his police uniform for a chef’s hat to make sure his co-workers got a proper holiday meal.
“24-7, 365. Every holiday we are here,” said CPD investigator Brandon Dudley.
Dudley decided get up a four in the morning to prepare a feast for all the officers out patrolling this Thanksgiving.
And he didn’t skip out on any of the fixings.
“Smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, and a plethora of desserts,” Dudley said. “They’re not talking, so I guess it’s pretty good.”
Investigator Dudley is off today, but he wanted to make sure that his co-workers, who will be working to keep the city safe, know they’re appreciated.
“We felt it would be a good way to give back to them. Give them a good home cooked meal for lunch on a day where most restaurants are closed,” Dudley said. “They’re not going to have a lot of options, and they’re away from their families.
While he could have been at home enjoying his day off this Thanksgiving, Dudley says seeing his co-workers enjoy his maplewood smoked turkey makes it all worth it.
“They’re always working to keep the citizens safe,” he said.
This was the first year the off duty officers have organized this, but Investigator Dudley is hoping to make it a tradition.
