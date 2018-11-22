Hundreds shop at Midlands stores on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - While many of us were putting down the turkey, others were picking up the perfect deal.
Richard Nayak is one of the hundreds of shoppers who waited outside of the Best Buy in Harbison for the Thanksgiving Day deals.
“Time is definitely money. But these deals you can’t pass up,” he says. Nayak like many others were on the search for a new television.
At 5pm, Richard and the other shoppers in line were let in to the Best Buy.
By the looks of it, Richard got the tv he was after.
Electronics and video games were other popular items for these bargain hunters. Jaren Boyd walked out with something for his kitchen. “It’s an air fryer. I heard a lot of good things about it, so I’d like to try it out.”
Others shopping wished they were near a kitchen like Shaggy Stroud. “Oh, I didn’t want to shop. My sister made me come out here. I was trying to eat. Things happen.”
It’s safe to say these early birds were happy to get their shopping done a day early on a full stomach.
The National Retail Federation says 34 million people were expected to shop on Thanksgiving Day.
