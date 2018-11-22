First Alert Forecast: Freeze WARNING Issued for Tonight. Rain by Saturday

Freeze WARNING Friday 2AM-9AM for Richland, Lexington, Lee, Sumter, Orangeburg, Calhoun, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties
First Alert Saturday for Possible Heavy Rain
High pressure gives us plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving. Well below normal temperatures continue the next couple of days. Cold air settles in overnight with at or below freezing temperatures by Friday morning.
A quick storm system develops late Friday and moves across the state Saturday. Look for widespread showers and periods of rain. Little warmer ahead of a cold front that moves though late Saturday. Skies will clear for Sunday, only to cloud up once again for the next system moving through Monday. This system is not a strong …loo for scattered showers as the system moves in and out.
Weather Headlines:
- Freeze WARNING tonight for the central Midlands
- Friday morning temperatures at or a little below freezing.
- Pleasant Thanksgiving day
- First Alert Saturday for periods of Rain
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s
Friday: Partly cloudy early…increasing clouds late. High lower 50s
First Alert Saturday: Rain likely. Highs Lower 60s. Rain chance 70%
