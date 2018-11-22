FIRST ALERT: Dry & cool for Thanksgiving, then areas of heavy rain Saturday

More rain moves in for Saturday as low pressure tracks over the Palmetto State. Some of the rain could be heavy. That’s why we’re declaring Saturday as an Alert Day. Some areas could see between .5” to 1” of rain. Be careful on the roads as you’re traveling back home from your Thanksgiving vacation. Some localized flooding is possible. Also, be mindful of wet roads as you’re traveling early to the USC-Clemson football game in Clemson Saturday. Your entire Saturday will not be a washout though. Conditions are expected to improve by mid-afternoon Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s.