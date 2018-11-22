FIRST ALERT: Dry & cool for Thanksgiving, then areas of heavy rain Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thanksgiving Day is looking great, but wet weather moves in just in time for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Thanksgiving Day brings mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.
· Showers move back in Friday evening through Saturday.
· Saturday is a First Alert Day for areas of heavy rain that could develop.
· Highs will be in the 60s this weekend.
· A few more showers are possible Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies and cold temperatures. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible tonight.
High pressure will continue to control our weather on Thanksgiving Day. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
On your Black Friday, bundle in the morning! Temperatures will start the day in the low to mid 30s. Highs will be in the low 50s. Increasing clouds will be the rule Friday. Rain will begin moving in by Friday evening as an area of low pressure approaches the Palmetto State.
More rain moves in for Saturday as low pressure tracks over the Palmetto State. Some of the rain could be heavy. That’s why we’re declaring Saturday as an Alert Day. Some areas could see between .5” to 1” of rain. Be careful on the roads as you’re traveling back home from your Thanksgiving vacation. Some localized flooding is possible. Also, be mindful of wet roads as you’re traveling early to the USC-Clemson football game in Clemson Saturday. Your entire Saturday will not be a washout though. Conditions are expected to improve by mid-afternoon Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
A few more showers move in late Sunday into Monday. Rain chances are between 20 and 30%.
Tonight: Clear and Cold. Patchy Frost Possible. Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: N 5 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: A Few Clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Black Friday: Increasing Clouds. Late Day Showers (40%). Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
