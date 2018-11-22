Dominion Energy offers another plan for SCE&G customers with lower overall rates than before

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Proceedings for the weeks long Public Service Commission hearing to decide the future of SCE&G concluded Wednesday afternoon.
Before commissioners could wrap up the hearing that will determine what will happen regarding the billions of customer dollars SCE&G spent on their failed nuclear expansion project, they had to hear out another proposed plan from Dominion Energy and their potential merger with SCANA.
A Dominion Energy representative says they’re offering another plan to South Carolinians, referred to as Plan B-L or the levelized plan. The company says it will bring lower rates to customers than what they’d offered before.
“The levelized plan would reduce the typical residential electric customers monthly bill to approximately $125. 26,” Prabir Purohit from Dominion Energy said. “Which is significantly below the $147.53 May 2017 typical customer bill.”
Before this, Dominion presented two plans. One that offered an average $1000 upfront rate credit or refund to customers, and another that didn’t offer the refund but that had lower rates over 20 years.
The PSC Vice-chairman asked if they could offer both.
“I’m sure we could come up with a plan, but it would require approval from senior management,” Purohit answered.
Now that the hearing has concluded, it’s up commissioners to decide what’s best for South Carolina and the customers who’ve suffered.
“I will guarantee you that we will never make everyone happy,” the commission chairman said. “That’s not really our job. But we will do our best for everybody here.”
The commission has to make a decision by December 21st to decide which of the proposals they’ve heard will be best for energy customers in South Carolina. The Office of Regulatory Staff has offered their own plan to commissioners that will be considered when they make their final decision.
Dominion representatives say that their company will walk away from this merger completely if the commission doesn’t select one of the company’s proposals.
