Deputy shot while responding to domestic incident in Jasper County

JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) - A Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been shot after responding to a domestic incident.
According to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, two Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies and one Hardeeville police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bees Creek Road near Graham Hall Road early Thursday morning for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, the suspect involved in the domestic opened fire, hitting one of the deputies.
The injured deputy was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah and is currently recovering from surgery where possible bullet fragments or a pellet from a shotgun shell entered the eye, according to JCSO.
Deputies say the suspect also shot a female victim inside the home, who was also flown to Memorial in Savannah.
After shooting the deputy, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home until law enforcement forced their way in. Once they entered the home, they found the suspect dead from what investigators say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Hardeeville Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED all responded. SLED will handle the investigation.
Bees Creek Road has been shut down near Graham Hall for further investigation. The Sheriff’s Office asks that you avoid the area at this time.
