Columbia’s ice skating rink kicks off new season

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get your leg warmers ready! Columbia’s Holiday ICE is back!
The holiday staple in the Columbia area has a new home this year. Columbia’s holiday ice rink, formerly known as Main Street Ice, kicks off a new season on Thursday night at Columbiana Centre.
In years past, the rink has been in Downtown Columbia at the corner of Main and Hampton Streets. But construction at Boyd Plaza made it hard for the city to accommodate the rink, so it’s been moved to the Harbison area.
You can find it in the parking lot of the mall, which opened at 6 p.m. for early black Friday shoppers.
The rink will remain open until Monday, January 21, 2019. For more information on hours and admission prices, visit Palmetto Weekend.
