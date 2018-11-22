Columbia family with a child displaced after early morning house fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A family has been displaced after a house fire in Columbia that happened on Thursday morning.
The incident happened on the 400 block of Fox Trot Drive. Columbia Fire officials responded around 1:15 a.m. and got the fire out by 2 a.m., officials said.
The Red Cross is helping four adults and one child by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items. Officials estimate the cost of the damage to be $25,000.
The cause of the fire has not been released yet.
Columbia Fire would like to remind the community to stay safe over the holiday season. While deep frying a turkey, keep children and pets away. Be sure the pot you’re using fits on the burner. Follow recommended fill guidelines and turn the burner off before placing a turkey into the fryer.
