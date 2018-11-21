West Columbia man arrested on 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - A West Columbia man has been arrested and charged on three counts including a child sex crime, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
Police say, Michael Todd Slater, of West Columbia, was taken into custody without incident at a West Columbia business Wednesday morning.
The charges were brought forth after a Cayce DPS investigation of reported incidents that allegedly happened between June 2012 and November 2013 when the victim was younger than 13 years old.
Slater was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Slater was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing. The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing and police say more information could be provided as early as Monday.
