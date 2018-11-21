VIDEO: Fire engulfs Fairfield Co. home early Wednesday morning

By WIS News 10 Staff | November 21, 2018 at 8:18 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 8:18 AM

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An early morning fire has destroyed a home in Fairfield County.

The Fairfield County Fire Service tweeted that at 3 a.m. Wednesday, units responded to a residential sturcture fire on Landis Road.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully-engulfed by fire. The residents were transported by EMS to a hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

