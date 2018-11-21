VIDEO: Fire engulfs Fairfield Co. home early Wednesday morning

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An early morning fire has destroyed a home in Fairfield County.
The Fairfield County Fire Service tweeted that at 3 a.m. Wednesday, units responded to a residential sturcture fire on Landis Road.
When firefighters arrived, the home was fully-engulfed by fire. The residents were transported by EMS to a hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
