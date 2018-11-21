UPDATE: driver in deadly tractor-trailer crash on I-20 WB identified

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision on I-20 westbound after a tractor-trailer fire blocked the roadway for hours.
The tractor-trailer fire happened on the westbound side near mile-marker 58.5, in between the U.S. 1 and Hwy. 378/Sunset Boulevard exits in Lexington County.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Mr. Alexander Buie, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.
Crews with the South Carolina Department of Health and Enviornmental Control were also on the scene of a fuel spill, County of Lexington officials tweeted. All lanes have reopened.
An investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol is ongoing.
