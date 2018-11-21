Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest it’s been in years

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you haven’t left for Thanksgiving travel, you might want to get started soon! AAA says that more than 54 million Americans are travelling this year, which is the most since 2005.
Columbia Airport officials say, year to date, their passenger numbers are up 9 percent and this is one of the busiest holidays they have at the airport.
AAA says the largest growth in holiday travel is by air and that 51,000 South Carolinians will fly to their destinations.
Taking a look at the flight status at Columbia Metropolitan Airport Wednesday morning, it appears all flights are on time. Remember, you should check with your individual flight carrier before heading out for any delays or cancellations.
If you’re heading to Charlotte to catch a flight, be ready for big crowds. Officials are anticipating 100,000 passengers will connect at Charlotte-Douglas International DAILY during the holiday.
They say Wednesday, Sunday and Monday will likely be the busiest days. Airport officials say they're definitely preparing differently by providing extra staff and doing what they can to streamline the process for passengers.
