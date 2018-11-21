Sumter Police looking for missing 31-year-old man

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Family members and Sumter police need your help to find a missing 31-year-old man.
Chester “Rock” Stavis, 31, was last seen on Thursday leaving his home on the 100 block of Albert Spears Drive.
Family members told police that it is out of character for Stavis to not go to work and no one to their knowledge has heard from him. Stavis is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 165 lbs., is bald and has brown eyes, according to police.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-blue shirt with orange vertical stripes.
Anyone who may have seen him or might have information about his location is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Always dial 911 in case of an emergency.
