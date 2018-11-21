Sumter man accused of burglaries in two counties arrested after high speed chase

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A Sumter County man is behind bars after being accused of burglary in two different counties.
Herman Brunson Junior was arrested after a high speed chase and is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center. Investigators say Brunson broke into several homes along the Orangeburg and Dorchester County line.
They say jewelry was taken in one of those burglaries and firearms were taken in the second.
According to online records, he was out on probation for burglary in Sumter County at the time of his arrest.
