Report: Lecturers told to not use all capital letters for fear it could scare students into failure

(KXXV/RNN) – A British university has asked its lecturers to not use all caps in assignments because it could scare the students into failure, according to British newspaper the Express.
The newspaper said that lecturers at Leeds Trinity’s school of journalism have been told to “write in a helpful, warm tone.”
Lecturers were told that including words written in capital letters could make an assignment more difficult.
The reasoning is that capital letters could emphasize “the difficulty or high-stakes nature of the task," generating anxiety among students, which could “even discourage students from attempting the assessment at all.”
