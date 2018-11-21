My Take: WIS would like to say thanks as the holiday season begins

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The WIS Editorial Board has tackled a lot of tough topics in recent weeks - safety in schools, deadly mass shootings, and tense political races. But this week, we just want to say “Thanks.”
Thanks to viewers who depend on us to provide daily news concerning your safety, your wallet, and your children’s education. Serving the community is a task we take very seriously. You are the reason why we do what we do.
Thanks to our co-workers. A positive work environment of respect, dedication and friendship make it so much easier to do our jobs.
And most of all, thanks to our families. When we are away from home to cover hurricanes, elections, and countless other breaking news events, they are the ones holding down the fort at home. Again, all to help us give you the best coverage we can.
This Thanksgiving, be sure to eat plenty, relax with family and take a moment to seriously consider what you are really thankful for.
