Midlands man connected to several armed robberies faces more charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Midlands man facing several armed robbery charges has ties to other crimes committed in October and November according to Columbia Police.
James McCray, 25, was arrested November 19th after he was found living in a vacant apartment at Lake Shore Village by CPD officers.
McCray was original facing charges for an armed robbery that took place on November 11th at the CVS store located on the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road.
Here is a list of the additional crimes McCray is accused of committing:
- Strong arm robbery on October 28th at the Circle K on the 6000 block of Garners Ferry Road
- Shoplifting on November 2nd at the Pitt Stop on the 4000 block of Devine Street
- Armed robbery on November 4th at the Spinx on the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road
- Shoplifting & assault on November 7th at the Pitt Stop on the 4000 block of Devine Street
- Armed robbery on November 11th at the CVS on the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road
- Armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault on November 13th at the Subway on the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road
All together McCray is being charged with three counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, third-degree assault and battery, three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, strong arm robbery, and two counts of shoplifting.
McCray is accused of using a sharp object to threaten the lives of store clerks while stealing money during the armed robbery incidents.
He also allegedly stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of cigarettes and allegedly pushed convenience store employees in the process.
McCray is being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.