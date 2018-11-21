Manning man calls $1 million lottery win just before Thanksgiving ‘awesome’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Manning man with an expanding family on the way got an unexpected phone call from the South Carolina Education Lottery on Wednesday.
And he’s very thankful for the call - he won $1 million just in time for the holidays.
“You gotta be kidding me,” was the winner’s first response. “No way!”
After receiving the phone call, the winner broke down and cried.
“This has changed my life and my family’s lives. A blessing,” he said.
The man won $1 million on Tuesday when a non-winning ticket he’d entered online through the Lottery’s Players’ Club was selected from the more than 504,000 entries received in the Extreme Millions Second-Chance Promotion.
The timing of this win is “awesome” according to the winner, as his family is expanding. One thing for certain, this winner is going to have one awesome Thanksgiving.
