Lexington PD searching for suspects who threatened to hurt victim’s baby during armed robbery

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for two suspects - one named and one unnamed - who is accused of an armed robbery where they threatened to hurt the victim's baby before stealing cash and other items from the home.
On Nov. 20, the two suspects - one identified as Joshua Emmanuel Boyd, 24, of Lexington - were armed with handguns as they knocked on a door in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue. When the victim answered, the suspects pushed their way inside, and police say, held a gun to her head and demanded money.
Police also say the suspects threatened to hurt the victim’s baby who was also inside the home. The suspects rummaged through the residence and stole approximately $400 in cash, a cell phone, a TV, and a handgun before leaving.
Police were able to identify Boyd during their investigation. Boyd has an arrest warrant under the following charges: two counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a handgun during the commission of a violent crime.
The second male suspect is described as approximately 6′, weighing 180 pounds and possibly having dreads. He was dressed in a jacket, dark beanie hat and wearing jeans during the crime, police said.
If you have any information on Boyd’s whereabouts or the identification of the second suspect, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Detective Heath with the Lexington Police Department at (803)-951-4642.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.