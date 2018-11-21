Lexington Coroner identifies pedestrian struck by vehicle on Augusta Highway

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The pedestrian struck and killed by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Calks Ferry Road and Augusta Highway has been identified.
According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher Santiago Mendez Molta, 44, was walking across the roadway when he was struck by a motor vehicle.
Molta was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he sustained.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stopped at the scene to render aid.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
