Job Readiness Training Program makes big impact for Kershaw County teens

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - When you think of “job training” you probably think of the paperwork, the human resources guidelines, and the technical skills.
But what if job training was more fun? What I you got to hang out with your friends, produce music and learn all while you work in your community? That’s the case for this crew of Kershaw County teens and there’s nothing boring about it.
The Job Readiness For Teens Program (JRT) Program through the Kershaw County School District is one of a number of after-school chapters of the program across the state. It’s funded by the Department of Juvenile Justice and impacts some of the highest risk kids in each area.
“We want them to be able to succeed on the job,” said Roberta Langley Mayes. “So we teach them more than just job skills. We teach them soft life skills too.”
Mayes is the director of the JRT program at Jackson Teen Center. Roberta and her husband, Brian, run the program.
They help the kids write and produce music, learn healthy lifestyle skills and earn a stipend through an internship with local businesses and organizations. The paychecks are funded by the DJJ.
“You have a schedule like a regular job,” Lance McCray said. “You come to work on that certain time that Ms. Roberta gave you that either you need help with the kids or reffing the games.”
McCray is a freshman and a student-athlete at Allen University. He’s from Camden and went through the JRT program as a young teen.
“You know it teaches you about life,” McCray said. “It teaches you about how sometimes you have to work some days and your friend is going out and you just have to put your priorities straight. Go to work. Make the money. Your paychecks are gonna look good, so your friends are gonna be there always. Your job isn’t gonna be there if you don’t go to work.”
Lance said the money caught his attention and that’s why he first joined. While the money may have gotten him there, it’s not what kept Lance and so many others coming back year after year. He said the most valuable thing he got out of JRT was gaining the life lessons from Roberta and Brian.
“He’s just like a father figure to me,” McCray said. “I have a father, I have a stepfather and he’s like a third father that came into my life when I was young.”
On a given day, you might find a game of flag football or a group performing a step routine. Or another day, you might find a longtime volunteer painting the walls of the common room and spiffing up the stage for kids to perform.
But behind the constant music and activity at the Jackson Teen Center is a feeling. It’s a community and a family intent on building one another up. Brian Mayes thinks it’s partly the way they teach music.
“You may not have a great voice, but you can do engineering. Maybe you learn to play an instrument. Maybe you can just write poetry,” Brian said. “You just see the changes in them. The music does it every time. It’s the universal language.”
No matter the reason or the language: there’s no place like home.
