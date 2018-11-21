Harvest Hope closes Cayce food bank location, offers alternatives

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - Shelby Goude Watts has been getting her groceries at the Harvest Hope food bank in Cayce for the last six years.
“It’s terrible. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry they’re closing,” Watts says.
Wednesday was her last day stopping by there. The location closed permanently at 1 p.m.
It is a big inconvenience for Watts.
“I’ve been sick and I don’t need to go to other places,” Watts said.
Harvest Hope says they closed their Cayce location because they could not afford to keep it open.
They say their Shop Road location is ready to help those affected. They will be sending some resources and all personnel from the Cayce location there. Shop Road is over 6 miles away from the 12th Street location in Cayce. That could be difficult for people to get to without transportation.
So Harvest Hope partnered with Mission Lexington and other agencies in Lexington County to provide their services closer to people.
Interim CEO for Harvest Hope, Keith Ferrell says he wasn’t going to let the food bank close if these partnerships were not possible. “If I couldn’t do that “I” for serving people in that area that needed help - I would’ve done everything I could to keep it open.”
He says the decision to close the Cayce location was tough.
Over at Mission Lexington, they’re prepared to help those stopping by their food pantry. Executive Director Robin Bowers says, “The partnership with Harvest Hope will allow us enough. We will still rely heavily on donations from the public.”
They say they still need volunteers and have a mobile food pantry that can travel to help people.
Dozens of people like Watts left the Cayce location searching for a new place to get their food for the holidays. “I just don’t like it closing down because I would have to go too far to get my groceries,” she says.
Harvest Hope says you can find other locations to get help on their website. You can find that link here (https://www.harvesthope.org/get-help).
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.