FIRST ALERT: Cooler temps for Thanksgiving, then areas of heavy rain Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking cooler temperatures for your Thanksgiving and an Alert Day on Saturday for potential heavy rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Temperatures will fall into the 30s tonight. Patchy frost is possible.
· Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
· Thanksgiving Day brings mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.
· Showers move back in late Friday through Saturday.
· Saturday is a First Alert Day for areas of heavy rain that could develop.
· Highs will be in the 60s this weekend.
· A few more showers are possible Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and cold temperatures. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible tonight.
On Wednesday, as high pressure builds over the Midlands, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s by afternoon. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
High pressure will continue to control our weather on Thanksgiving Day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Increasing clouds will be the rule Friday. A few late day showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 50s.
More rain moves in for Saturday as an area of low pressure tracks over the Palmetto State. Some of the rain could be heavy. That’s why we’re declaring Saturday as an Alert Day. Be careful on the roads as you’re traveling back home from your Thanksgiving vacation. Some localized flooding is possible. Also, be mindful of wet roads as you’re traveling early to the USC-Clemson football game in Clemson Saturday. Your entire Saturday will not be a washout though. Conditions are expected to improve by the second half of your Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
A few more showers move in for your Monday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy Frost Possible. Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: W 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/NE/NW 5 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly Sunny. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
