Columbia Fire continuing to monitor Dothan Rd after fuel incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Fire is continuing to monitor Dothan Road as DHEC cleans up yesterday’s fuel incident.
Area residents can enter surrounding neighborhoods but Columbia Fire is limiting outside traffic for now.
Cleanup operations are expected to continue throughout the evening.
Residents are being asked to stay inside for the time being and keep their doors and windows closed.
Officials also advise that residents do not run heating or air conditions.
You should also not build any fires.
