Clemson remains second in CFP rankings
Clemson's Travis Etienne, front, celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) (Richard Shiro)
By Emery Glover | November 20, 2018 at 8:45 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 8:45 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Another week has come and gone, but Clemson has neither risen or fallen in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Tigers stay positioned at No. 2 following the latest release of the CFP rankings. Dabo Swinney’s squad defeated Duke last week 35-6 to move to 11-0 on the year. Clemson will end regular season play this week when they host in-state rival South Carolina at 7 p.m.

At the top of the rankings once again is Alabama. Despite their first-half struggles against The Citadel, the Crimson Tide overcame adversity and downed the Bulldogs 50-17. Nick Saban’s team will head into Rivalry Week with a perfect 11-0 record when they host Auburn at 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame stands in at No. 3. The Fighting Irish defeated Syracuse 36-3 last week to improve to 11-0 on the season. They’ll face Southern California on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Rounding out the top four again this week is Michigan. Big Blue picked up a 31-20 win over Indiana last week to move to 10-1 on the year. The Wolverines will face No. 10 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday at noon.

Here’s a look at the full CFP rankings:

