Clemson remains second in CFP rankings

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Another week has come and gone, but Clemson has neither risen or fallen in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Tigers stay positioned at No. 2 following the latest release of the CFP rankings. Dabo Swinney’s squad defeated Duke last week 35-6 to move to 11-0 on the year. Clemson will end regular season play this week when they host in-state rival South Carolina at 7 p.m.
At the top of the rankings once again is Alabama. Despite their first-half struggles against The Citadel, the Crimson Tide overcame adversity and downed the Bulldogs 50-17. Nick Saban’s team will head into Rivalry Week with a perfect 11-0 record when they host Auburn at 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame stands in at No. 3. The Fighting Irish defeated Syracuse 36-3 last week to improve to 11-0 on the season. They’ll face Southern California on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Rounding out the top four again this week is Michigan. Big Blue picked up a 31-20 win over Indiana last week to move to 10-1 on the year. The Wolverines will face No. 10 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday at noon.
Here’s a look at the full CFP rankings:
