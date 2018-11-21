CHECK THIS OUT: Here are a few healthy and tasty Thanksgiving recipes to try out on Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Everyone loves the cooking for Thanksgiving - but it doesn’t have to ruin your fitness goals or healthy lifestyle.
Chef Judy and her friends stopped by the WIS kitchen to show us some of her favorite healthy Thanksgiving dishes.
Here are a few healthy recipes you can add to your holiday menu:
Apple Galette
2/3 cup whole wheat pastry flour
2/3 cup I bleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
1 tablespoon maple crystals
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch sea salt
1/3 cup coconut oil, partially solid but softened
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons maple syrup
2-5 tablespoons ice cold water
1/4 teaspoon of cardamom
- In medium bowl sift together dry ingredients. Use whisk to fully combine ingredients.
- Add oil to bowl. Using patty cutter, blend oil completely into flour. Dough should have coarse, sand like consistency.
- Drizzle vanilla and maple syrup into dough and incorporate with rubber spatula.
- Slowly add ice water to dough one tablespoon at a time until dough just holds together and is moist ( but not wet).
- Wrap dough in plastic. Flatten dough to disc shape and refrigerate 10-15 minutes.
- Remove dough from refrigerator. If dough is hard, rest dough until workable and can be rolled out without cracking.
- Lightly dust sheet of parchment with all-Polaroids flour. Lay dough atop parchment and lightly dust surface of dough. Roll dough out, flipping dough once or twice during rolling using another sheet of parchment. Continues rolling until dough is 1/8 in thick.
*Inspired by Natural Gourmet Institute where Chef Judy attended culinary school
Nate’s Cajun Collard Greens
- 1 bunch of collard green
- 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon of Cajun season, black pepper, salt
- 1 clove of fresh garlic
- 1/2 cup of water
- Roll collards and slice thin
- Cook 30-45 minutes
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.