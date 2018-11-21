Check out these Thanksgiving tips to stay healthy and full for your holiday feast

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Cooking the Thanksgiving Day feast can be stressful - especially when it comes to the turkey.
“One of the major issues over the holidays concerns improperly cooking the stuffing that is placed inside the bird," Dr. Michaels said. Even if the bird is cooked correctly, stuffing may not have reached the temperature necessary to kill potentially harmful bacteria.”
Here are some tips to keep in mind this Thanksgiving:
Thawing the turkey
- What about thawing meat on the counter at room temperature - is that safe? You can submerge a turkey in water for thawing ... but can’t just let it sit.
- Refrigerate or freeze perishable food within 2 hours of shopping or preparing.
- When thawing in the refrigerator, allow 24 hours for each 4-5 pounds of meat.
- Submerging the turkey in COLD tap water is also a method for thawing.
- Make sure the bird is in a leak-proof container and change the water every 30 minutes until thawed.
Cross-contamination
- Never place fresh fruit/vegetables or cooked food in the same container or on the same surface that raw food has touched.
- Always wash your hands after handling raw meat. Scrub hands, wrists, fingernails and in between fingers with soap for at least 20 seconds.
- Refrigerate or freeze leftovers immediately.
What about stuffing that is cooked in the bird?
“One of the major issues over the holidays concerns improperly cooking the stuffing that is placed inside the bird," Dr. Michaels said. "Even if the bird is cooked correctly, stuffing may not have reached the temperature necessary to kill potentially harmful bacteria.”
Here are some pointers to ensure proper cooking techniques:
- For optimal safety, cook the stuffing outside the turkey in a casserole dish. If you place it inside the turkey, do so just after thoroughly cooking the turkey.
- Set oven temperature no lower than 325oF and make sure the turkey is completely thawed.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.