VIDEO: Multiple crews on scene of tractor-trailer fire on I-20 WB

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Multiple first responders are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-20 westbound near mile-marker 58.5, between the U.S. 1 and the Hwy. 378 exits in Lexington County.
One westbound lane is currently open for traffic. A collision in the same area in the eastbound lane has also reduced traffic to one lane on I-20 near the 58.5 mile-marker.
This portion of I-20 is shut down at this time and a detour is being set up at mile-marker 61.
Drivers are urged to find an alternate route at this time.
