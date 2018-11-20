VIDEO: Multiple crews on scene of tractor-trailer fire on I-20 WB

RAW: Truck fire on I-20
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 20, 2018 at 11:13 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 11:44 AM

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Multiple first responders are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-20 westbound near mile-marker 58.5, between the U.S. 1 and the Hwy. 378 exits in Lexington County.

One westbound lane is currently open for traffic. A collision in the same area in the eastbound lane has also reduced traffic to one lane on I-20 near the 58.5 mile-marker.

This portion of I-20 is shut down at this time and a detour is being set up at mile-marker 61.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route at this time.

Check back for more updates.

