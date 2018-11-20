SC man shoots his wife, kills himself during domestic dispute

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A South Carolina man is dead after a domestic incident early Tuesday, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said.
Tony Odell Odom, 60, shot and killed himself after he shot his 48-year-old wife. His wife told deputies that Odum has been drinking and was “not himself.”
She went on to say that Odom went to a bedroom inside their home around 3:45 a.m. and he came back with a pistol. She says her husband shot him three times. She fled as she heard the fourth shot but didn’t know if he was still shooting at her or not.
Deputies arrived at the home and found Odom dead on the front porch. He reportedly shot himself, deputies say.
His wife was taken by helicopter to Palmetto Health Richland for her injuries and is in serious but stable condition.
