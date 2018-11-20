Richland County man wanted for grand larceny over $10,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate a man wanted for 2nd-degree burglary and grand larceny over $10,000.
RCSD officials say, Craig Valentine, 25, entered a residence on the 200 block of Hiller Road and took items from the home.
Deputies believe the burglary took place October 19th through October 23rd.
Valentine was captured on the home surveillance cameras.
If you have any information about this incident or know the whereabouts of Craig Valentine, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
