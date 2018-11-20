Newberry PD investigating fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle collision

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - Newberry Police and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a pedestrian versus motor vehicle collision that took place on Monday, November 19th.
Officers with the Newberry Police Department and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian that was struck by a moving vehicle while crossing the 300 block of Wilson Road near the Country Peddler around 8 pm.
Newberry Coroner Laura Kneece identified the pedestrian as Yogeshbhai Patel, 68, of Newberry.
The driver was traveling East on U.S. Highway 76 when Patel stepped into the lane of traffic and was struck by the vehicle.
An autopsy performed on November 20th concluded that Patel died of blunt force trauma of head and neck.
Police have determined it was an accident.
The City of Newberry Police Department is continuing to investigating the incident.
