Newberry man pleads guilty in federal firearms charge from 2017 Vista shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One of the suspects in the 2017 Vista shootout that left 8 injured - including himself and a visiting Kentucky fan - has pled guilty to a federal firearm charge.
The U.S. Attorney, Sherri Lydon, says Maleik Houseal, 23, of Newberry, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm connected to the Sept. 16 shooting outside of a business formerly known as the Empire Supper Club on Lady Street. A disagreement over rap lyrics prompted the fight and eight people, including Houseal, were injured.
The investigation showed that when the club closed at 2 a.m. on Sept. 16, as people spilled out onto the sidewalks, Houseal went to the parking lot and retrieved a firearm from a car. Houseal returned to the sidewalk area outside of the club, where he remained.
“As another group of individuals from Newberry left the club parking lot, they fired weapons from their cars in Houseal’s direction, striking Houseal and others,” a U.S. Attorney’s press release said. “Houseal fired back and ran after the cars, firing his weapon. He then discarded his 9mm handgun in a pile of chairs outside the club, where authorities later recovered it.”
Houseal and the others in the vehicles were all charged with various state charges stemming from the incident. Those state charges remain pending, and they are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Federal law prohibits Houseal from possessing firearms and ammunition based upon his prior state convictions. Houseal has the following prior convictions: burglary 2nd degree, carrying a firearm in a public building/adjacent area, carrying an unlawful weapon (two separate convictions), burglary 3rd degree, obstruction of justice, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
At the time of the September 2017 shooting, Houseal was both on state probation and on state bonds for incidents that occurred after his release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections in May 2017.
Houseal faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release. United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis of Columbia accepted the guilty plea and will impose sentence after she has received and reviewed a presentence report prepared by the United States Probation Office.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Columbia Police Department, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and was prosecuted as part of Project CeaseFire, a joint federal, state, and local initiative focused on aggressively prosecuting firearm cases in an effort to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer.
Following the shooting, the Columbia Police Department shuttered the Empire Supper Club, deeming the business a nuisance.
