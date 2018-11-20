Mayor of Denmark speaks on chemical usage in one of their wells

DENMARK, SC (WIS) - The mayor of Denmark says the water in his city has been and is safe to drink.
Class action lawsuits filed by citizens allege that the water isn’t.
“I can give them assurance that the quality of water that we distribute to our customers is of a high quality. It’s in good shape,” Mayor Gerald E. Wright said.
Mayor Wright sat down with WIS News 10 to discuss the city’s decision to close the Cox Mill Well back in August. “We no longer use it. We no longer use that well,” Wright said.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the city, HaloSan tablets were being used for iron bacteria at the Cox Mill Well.
A well the mayor said wasn’t needed anymore. It was used while the city built new wells. “We used it as a sort of back up. To have as a fourth well supply of water.”
The chemical used at the Cox mill Well is not approved by the EPA, but it is approved by the standards DHEC uses.
“We used it in good faith to have a quality of water from our systems,” Wright said.
The mayor says with the information they know now about HaloSan. The would’ve handled things differently. “Now that it’s been brought to our attention that is not on the approved list of the EPA. Then certainly not, we wouldn’t have used it.”
He says the well was not closed because of any health risks or unsafe drinking water. “Because of the controversy surrounding HaloSan. We really didn’t need it.”
DHEC and the city say they have no record of HaloSan being used at the other wells in the city. “We have an adequate supply of water with the three wells we are currently using.”
DHEC statement also provided us with a statement in regards to the use of HaloSan in Denmark:
"DHEC recognizes that citizens have questions and concerns about the safety of the City of Denmark’s water supply, including the use of HaloSan in one well. In August, the City of Denmark notified DHEC that the well where HaloSan had been used was removed from service. The City’s current drinking water supply comes from three other wells where HaloSan was not and is not used.
DHEC is committed to supporting the City in maintaining a safe and sustainable drinking water supply for the citizens of Denmark. We will continue to work with community members, elected officials, other regulatory and resource agencies and statewide academic partners to assist the City of Denmark in addressing the needs in the City’s public water system. DHEC will seek and support actions that will provide the highest protection for drinking water consumers in the City of Denmark and across all of South Carolina."
You can read the second lawsuit here:
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.