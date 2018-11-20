FIRST ALERT: Prepare for areas of heavy rain on Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! You might have to dodge areas of heavy rain Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’ve declared a First Alert Day for Saturday.
· Periods of heavy rain are possible in the Midlands, starting late Friday night into your Saturday.
· Be careful on the roads as you’re traveling back home from your Thanksgiving vacation.
· Also, be mindful of wet roads as you’re traveling early to the USC-Clemson football game in Clemson Saturday.
· Weather conditions improve by the second half of your Saturday.
First Alert Weather Story:
We have declared Saturday as a First Alert Day for the potential of heavy rain in the Midlands.
An area of low pressure will move through the Palmetto State late Friday into Saturday, spreading a good chance of rain, mainly on your Saturday. Rain chances are around 80% right now.
Be careful on the roads as you’re traveling back home from your Thanksgiving vacation. Some localized flooding is possible.
Also, be mindful of wet roads as you’re traveling early to the USC-Clemson football game in Clemson Saturday.
Your entire Saturday will not be a washout though. Conditions are expected to improve by the second half of your Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
