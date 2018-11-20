First Alert Forecast: Tracking cooler temperatures as we move toward Thanksgiving Day!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for some cooler weather as we approach your Thanksgiving holiday!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A weak cold front will sweep in Tuesday, giving way to clouds and a few isolated sprinkles/showers (20%).
· Highs will be in the mid 60s Tuesday, then fall into the upper 50s Wednesday.
· Thanksgiving Day brings a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s.
· Showers move back in late Friday through Saturday.
· Highs will be in the 60s this weekend.
· A few more showers are possible late Sunday into Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Monday night, expect increasing clouds as a weak cold front approaches the area from the northwest. Most areas will be dry tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
On Tuesday, as the front passes through the Midlands, we’ll see a good deal of clouds and a few isolated sprinkles/showers. We’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 20%. The clouds will break up and move east by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Lows will drop in to the upper 30s.
For Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds in. It will be cooler, with highs temperatures in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
High pressure will continue to control our weather on Thanksgiving Day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Increasing clouds will be the rule Friday. A few late day showers are possible. Highs will be in the mid 50s. More rain moves in for Saturday with highs in the low 60s.
Showers are possible late Sunday into Monday with highs in the 60s.
Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Cool. Low temperatures in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5 mph.
Tuesday: Good Deal of Clouds. Isolated Sprinkle (20%). Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: Variable 5 mph.
