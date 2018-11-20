FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures coming for Thanksgiving

A cold front will move through the state today. A handful of showers may accompany the front as it passes (rain chance less than 20%) Clouds give way to sunshine late today. Temps will be in the upper 60s and will fall to the upper 50s by Wednesday into Thanksgiving.
The next front arrives Friday. This one will be attached to Low pressure spinning out of the Gulf. It will have plenty of moisture to work with, so, look for widespread rain by early Saturday morning though early evening as the skies clear.
Another Low develops by early next week, this will give us another chance of showers by Monday/Tuesday.
Weather Headlines:
- Few isolated showers possible with a passing cold front today.
- Turning cooler for Wednesday and Thursday
- Thanksgiving is looking nice with high near 60
- Rain chance returns by late Friday/Saturday
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy with an isolated shower. Rain chance less than 20% Highs middle to upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 50s
Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs middle to upper 50s
