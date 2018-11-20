CPD: 1 arrested after 2 pit bulls found dead; another arrested after staring dog spotted in domestic call

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of two people in two different animal cruelty investigations on Tuesday.
One incident happened on Nov. 14 at 1728 McAlister Street where Columbia animal control and CPD officers found two dead pit bulls in the backyard. The animals appeared to have died due to neglect and malnourishment, and police say there were visible signs that the dogs had not been fed properly.
Louric Shanel Odom was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals and has since been released from jail on a $5,000 bond.
In another case, Lacretia Gallman was also charged with ill treatment of animals in connection with a Nov. 9 investigation on Lester Drive.
In this case, an officer was called to the home for a domestic dispute and saw a pit bull outside without food or shelter in rainy and cold weather. The dog appeared emaciated with his ribs showing. The dog was taken into Columbia Animal Control custody.
Gallman was housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and has since been released on a $7,500 bond set by a judge.
