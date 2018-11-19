Why is wombat poop cubed? We finally have an answer

ATLANTA (RNN) – Apparently, this has been a mystery in the animal kingdom for quite some time: Why is wombat poop cube-shaped?
Scientists from the University of Tasmania and Georgia Tech said they’ve figured out how the Australian marsupials pull off this trick. Their findings were presented at the 71st Annual Meeting of the American Physical Society’s Division of Fluid Dynamics in Atlanta on Sunday.
Wombat intestines are the key in this four-square fecal feat. They stretch unevenly, forcing the poop into about 3/4-inch (2 cm) cubes.
Here’s how scientists described it:
Glad you asked, right?
The wombats use this convenient shape to stack their poop and mark their territory.
Scientist think this knowledge might be useful in other ways, like providing “insight into new manufacturing techniques for non-axisymmetric structures using soft tissues.”
Who knew wombat poop could be so inspiring?
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.