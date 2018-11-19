VIDEO: Clemson RB gets surprise reunion with solider dad at game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Clemson Tiger walk-on running back got a big surprise before his team’s win on Saturday vs. Duke.
Ty Lucas reunited with this dad, United States Army CPT Cody Lucas, a signal advisory with the 1st Security Forces Assistance Bridage. The reunion came on Military Appreciation Game on Nov. 18.
The video says CPT Lucas has served in the military for 10 years with tours in Korea and most recently, Afghanistan.
The surprise came as the team walked back to the lockerroom after pre-game warm-ups. The younger Lucas was blown away by the surprise.
“It was a huge surprise,” he said on-camera. “It was the best thing ever.”
Clemson defeated Duke Saturday 35-6.
You can watch the video here:
