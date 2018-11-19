Suspected shooter dead after opening fire at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO (RNN/AP) - A gunman opened fire Monday at a Chicago hospital, wounding at least four people, including a police officer and a hospital employee, authorities said.
The shooter was dead, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he took his own life or was killed by police. A witness reported seeing police exchange gunfire with someone in a car outside Mercy Hospital and Medical Center on the South Side of Chicago.
The officer was taken to University of Chicago Medicine, about four miles south of Mercy.
“He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care,” Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. “Please send your prayers."
The three others were also in critical condition.
“The shooting at Mercy Hospital is over,” the hospital’s Twitter account said. “Chicago Police Department have secured the hospital and patients are safe.”
Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots.
James Gray told reporters that he saw multiple people shot.
“It looked like he was turning and shooting people at random,” he said.
“I am scared as hell. I have never been so scared, I hear of shootings going on every day at people’s workplaces, but not where I work at. This was very too close to me. That could have been us back there and if any bullets had pierced the wall we all would have been hurt,” an employee of the hospital’s family clinic told WLS TV.
Tracy Lyons was walking out of the hospital when gunfire erupted.
“All of a sudden you hear five to six gunshots,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times. Lyons saw police exchanging shots with someone near the hospital. “So, I ran inside the building to alert the receptionist and the nurse, ‘They are are shooting outside.’”
