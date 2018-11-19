Orangeburg woman reported missing by husband hasn’t been seen in a week

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a woman who was last seen on Nov. 12 and was reported missing by her husband.
Deputies say Teresa Baker, 31, was last seen leaving Corona Apartments on Nov. 12. An incident report says her husband reported her missing later that night, saying he tried to call her multiple times and the calls went straight to voicemail.
The incident report says there were no issues going on between the couple, and that Baker does not have any mental health issues.
The couple’s nephew told deputies that Baker was last seen at the apartments leaving on foot and wearing a pink tank top and black pants.
At this time, deputies don’t have any indication of her being endangered. Baker is 5′3″ and weighs between 115 to 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
