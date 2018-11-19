Memorial service set for 'Hee Haw' host, guitarist Roy Clark

FILE - In this May 17, 2009, file photo, country music star Roy Clark performs after being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. Clark, the guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined the cornpone TV show "Hee Haw" for nearly a quarter century, died Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla., publicist Jeremy Westby said. He was 85. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (AP)