Lexington Police searching for missing man
Corey David Dubos (32)
By Jazmine Greene | November 19, 2018 at 6:34 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 6:34 PM

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington Chief Terrance Green is asking for community assistance to locate a missing man who as seen recently in the Town of Lexington.

According to officials, Corey David Dubose, 32, was dropped off by family members at a business on the 100 block of US-378 on Monday, November 5th.

He has not been seen by his family since then.

Dubose is described as a white male with a slender build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

They believe he may be driving a red 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a tan convertible top with a South Carolina license plate that reads QHE-678.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

Posted by Lexington Police Department on Monday, November 19, 2018

