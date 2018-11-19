Lexington Police searching for missing man

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington Chief Terrance Green is asking for community assistance to locate a missing man who as seen recently in the Town of Lexington.
According to officials, Corey David Dubose, 32, was dropped off by family members at a business on the 100 block of US-378 on Monday, November 5th.
He has not been seen by his family since then.
Dubose is described as a white male with a slender build, brown hair, and brown eyes.
They believe he may be driving a red 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a tan convertible top with a South Carolina license plate that reads QHE-678.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.