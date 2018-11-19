1 hospitalized, daycare center evacuated due to ‘suspicious odor’ off Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department has issued an alert after having to evacuate a daycare off Broad River Road due to a suspicious odor in the area.
A spokesperson said Play Pals Day Care and Kindergarten on Dothan Road will be closed for the time being while Columbia Fire crews and officials from DHEC investigate the source of the odor. Officials are urging parents to pick up their children.
Ten kids still need to be picked up by their parents or a guardian and they have been moved to a safe location.
One person was taken to the hospital because of the orders. Dothan Road is closed to traffic at this time.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.