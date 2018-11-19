First Alert Forecast: Nice Fall weather this Thanksgiving week

Nice Fall Forecast Through Thanksgiving
A rather tranquil next few days as we’ll see typical late Fall weather across the Midlands.
A small disturbance off our coast will drift to the North, this will give us a mix of sun and clouds today (maybe an isolated sprinkle) A cold front will move in to the state by Tuesday.
This front will come through dry and drop temperature by a few degrees Wednesday through Friday. A storm system develops to the WSW by Saturday, giving us a good chance of rain into midday Sunday.
Thanksgiving is looking partly cloudy and cool. Highs near 60 degrees
Weather Headlines:
- Nice Fall weather continues
- Thanksgiving is looking nice with high near 60
- Rain chance returns by Saturday
Forecast:
- Today: Partly cloudy. Highs middle 60s
- Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s
- Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy. Highs middle to upper 60s
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 50s
- Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs middle to upper 50s
