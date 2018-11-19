First Alert Forecast: Nice Fall weather this Thanksgiving week

First Alert Forecast: Nice Fall weather this Thanksgiving week
By Tim Miller | November 19, 2018 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 6:19 AM

Nice Fall Forecast Through Thanksgiving

A rather tranquil next few days as we’ll see typical late Fall weather across the Midlands.

A small disturbance off our coast will drift to the North, this will give us a mix of sun and clouds today (maybe an isolated sprinkle) A cold front will move in to the state by Tuesday.

This front will come through dry and drop temperature by a few degrees Wednesday through Friday. A storm system develops to the WSW by Saturday, giving us a good chance of rain into midday Sunday.

Thanksgiving is looking partly cloudy and cool. Highs near 60 degrees

Tim Miller's Nov. 19 Monday morning weather forecast

Weather Headlines:

  • Nice Fall weather continues
  • Thanksgiving is looking nice with high near 60
  • Rain chance returns by Saturday

Forecast:

  • Today: Partly cloudy. Highs middle 60s
  • Tonight:  Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s
  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy. Highs middle to upper 60s
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 50s
  • Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs middle to upper 50s
((Source: WIS-TV))

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.