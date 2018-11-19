Driver cited for causing deadly Augusta Rd. collision

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has cited the driver that caused a fatal collision on Thursday, November 15th at the intersection of Augusta Road and Morgan Drive.
Ted Ollie McGee Jr., 79, was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting the Lexington Police Department Traffic Division in this collision investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing.
