Driver cited for causing deadly Augusta Rd. collision
By Jazmine Greene | November 19, 2018 at 5:26 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 5:26 PM

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has cited the driver that caused a fatal collision on Thursday, November 15th at the intersection of Augusta Road and Morgan Drive.

Ted Ollie McGee Jr., 79, was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting the Lexington Police Department Traffic Division in this collision investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

