Six months later, a major grocery store returns to Calhoun County

ST. MATTHEWS, SC (WIS) - After months of waiting and driving out of town to get groceries, one Midlands town is thankful for the opening of a new grocery store.
The Piggly Wiggly in St. Matthews has been open for a little less than a week in St. Matthews, and residents say they are excited to have a major grocery store back in town.
Crystal Robinson, who lives in St. Matthews said, “I just drove in the parking lot and I just looked at the store and I said life is good, we have a grocery store in St. Matthews.”
The grand opening was held Wednesday, November 14th.
Many residents of Calhoun County are thrilled that the store is open, as it marks the only franchise grocery store in Calhoun County.
The store used to be a Bi-Lo, but it closed in April of this year after its parent company, Southeastern Grocers, filed for bankruptcy.
Clancee Felder, who lives in St. Matthews said, “We’re just so excited just the daily needs and having to drive to Columbia or Orangeburg that was our closest grocery store so it’s very exciting that Mr. Jones has opened this back up.”
Gary Jones, the store owner, is no stranger to operating a grocery store.
“We were operating our own little meat market in town and had the opportunity to open the store back up,” Jones said. “We felt the stress of the city, I was unable to provide all the needs.”
Jones opened Jones County Meat Market in St. Matthews. This came after managing the original Piggly Wiggly, which closed down and opened as a Bi-Lo. Jones also worked at the Bi-Lo for roughly two years at the same location.
When Bi-Lo closed in April, the county went six months without a local franchise grocery store.
“Everyone is happy, the electricity that’s been generated. We’re getting people from Orangeburg, Hopkins, Eastover as well as the general Calhoun county itself. We feel really good about it, we see the smiles on peoples face because of the joy and they’re happy. We feel good about what we’re doing,” Jones said.
The store opening also brings in 50 to 60 new jobs for the town.
“There is joy, static, electricity in the whole sore and most of all I feel like the employees are here because they want to be here,” Jones said.
Not only does this mark the only major grocery store in the Calhoun County, but the store owner is also the first African American grocery franchise owner in the state of South Carolina
The Piggly Wiggly, located at 615 Harry C. Raysor Drive, will be open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
