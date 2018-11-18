Senn lives out lifelong dream of playing for Gamecocks on Senior Night

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Jason Senn had a secret so good that he couldn’t tell his family just to avoid extra distraction.
With the Gamecocks’ secondary stretched thin, the senior defensive back received work during the week that he should be ready to play when his number was called.
“Jason Senn came in and did a really nice job when Jaycee went down and Jason hasn’t played a snap for us since he’s been her,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp.
Senn saw action Saturday night against Chattanooga and made the most of his opportunity. The Beaufort native finished the night with three tackles in Carolina’s 49-9 win.
“He said he was a little nervous,” said Muschamp. “I said I was too. He did fine. He had a great tackle on the open field. It was nice to see a safety tackle somebody. That was good.”
It may not have been much on the stat sheet, but for Senn, it was a dream come true.
“It was cool,” said Senn. “I grew up a huge Carolina fan. Devin Taylor. Jimmy Legree. Went to Beaufort High. I don’t remember the last time I missed a Carolina game honestly. So, that meant so much to me just to be able to go out there on Senior Day and just put it all out there on the field.”
Being able to play for the Gamecocks for the first time ever on Senior Night won’t be a memory easily forgotten by Senn. In fact, he’s gained some popularity because of it.
“I got a few new followers on Twitter and Instagram,” said Senn.
The Gamecocks will now prepare to face No. 2 Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl at 7 p.m. on Saturday. ac
