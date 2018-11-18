No. 2 Clemson overcomes slow start, smacks Duke to improve to 11-0

CLEMSON, SC (TigerNet) - You know things are going your way when you play your worst game in six weeks, have multiple drops, and allow the opposition to control much of the first half yet still walk away with a 29-point win.
Travis Etienne ran for 77 yards on just four carries in the second half, sparking No. 2 Clemson to a 35-6 victory over Duke in front of 81,313 fans on Military Appreciation Day in Death Valley. The Tigers host arch-rival South Carolina next week and will be gunning for a fifth consecutive victory in the series.
